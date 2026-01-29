Rafael Fiziev | Prepared To Push in 2026

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I’ve talked with him a little bit, but I don’t have a feeling like I’m fighting with him soon,” Fiziev said with a smile.

Fiziev has always understood the reality that the fight gods will humble you if you get ahead of yourself, but he was reminded of it last fall when he was forced to withdraw from a main event assignment opposite Charles Oliveira in Rio de Janeiro due to a knee injury.

MORE UFC 325: Aussie Breakdown | Volk's Greatest Hits | Full Circle For Rowston | Elliott's Edge | Ofli Conquers | Countdown

“We don’t know what tomorrow is going to be,” he said. “Before, I think I’m gonna fight with Charles in Rio and after I’m gonna call out the champion or the top guys, and my knee said to me, ‘Shut up and go sit your a** down!’ … I was so mad when this happened; I feel like I lost this fight,” Fiziev continued. “This opportunity was so big — it’s a dream for all fighters and a dream for me, but this is what it is. We have to care about our health and my knee, I’ve already had surgery twice — reconstruction of the ACL, twice; the same knee, the same surgery — and when I showed the paper from the doctor after the MRI to my coaches, everybody (was shocked).

“I was still pushing the last two weeks before I had to pull out of the fight, but I remember I came into the gym one day and I could not do anything: I could not wrestle, I could not do drills, stand up, nothing. You cannot go fight against Charles in this condition.

“Honestly, all my life, I open my eye and look to the problem and I understand the problem,” he added when asked about the difficulty of making the decision to withdraw. “I cannot fight in this condition against Charles because he’s gonna pressure me, he’s gonna wrestle me, and I have to stay strong on my legs, and my legs are not strong. I made the decision that I had to make my knee stronger, heal it.”