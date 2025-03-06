Rafael Fiziev | No Camp, No Problem

Two weeks ago, Rafael Fiziev was training like any other day when his manager sent him a text that Dan Hooker was out of the UFC 313 co-main event against Justin Gaethje. Fiziev shot his shot toward the UFC, posting on X, “Let’s run it back.” One day later, the rematch was official.
“Honestly, I didn’t believe this fight [would] happen,” Fiziev said. “I gave my name just in case, but I don’t believe 100 percent because Justin already won one time, why he need to fight me again?”
The 32-year-old has been eager to return to the Octagon since suffering a non-contact knee injury midway through the second round against Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023.
“This was not easy,” Fiziev said of his injury. “Second time, same place, same ligaments. In the first three, four months, I was so mad. This process the second time was [slower] and everything was going slowly in healing and recovery. But I worked. I did my best for this knee, and I think I did 100 percent healing and recovery. I believe this is now strong and I’m ready for this fight since September or August.”
“I train all my life, and I fight since 11, 12 years old. For me, this is not the first time like that. Before, in my amateur career, we had a country championship in hand-to-hand fighting. They said, ‘You want to fight?’ I said, ‘Let’s go.’ And this is not only one fight, they had like five or six fights, so it’s almost the same. And also, I am a fighter. I have to be ready every day. For me, it’s like another day in the office.”
Gaethje’s fight style also played a role in Fiziev’s decision to accept a fight on such short notice. With an extensive background in Muay Thai, Fiziev isn’t afraid to compete against anyone in the world if a fight stays on the feet, regardless of how quick the turnaround is.
“Of course, against wrestlers, I prefer a good camp,” Fiziev said. “[Full] camp, or maybe like one month…not eight days. For strikers, tomorrow, one day short notice, no problem.”
While it’s no surprise that Fiziev, a man who seems to believe there’s no such thing as a rest day, was eager to take on this challenge, facing someone like Gaethje wasn’t the only risk. When you factor in weight cutting, traveling across the world from Thailand to Las Vegas and the various pre-fight responsibilities involved in a massive pay-per-view fight, the stakes were high.
Surprisingly, though, Fiziev told UFC.com on Tuesday that he’s never felt so refreshed this close to a fight.
“It’s a big risk,” Fiziev said. “Nine days short notice, jet lag from the other side of the world, cutting weight, but all this week I was thinking every time I have a full camp, I come into fight week a little tired. But, this time, because I didn’t have a full camp, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I’m not tired.’ I’m really not tired from camp, I’m feeling good. I miss that so much. I don’t know if that’s an advantage for him or for me, but I really have a lot of energy.”
That energy will be essential when facing a fighter like Gaethje, who will fight until the wheels fall off. Fiziev knows this firsthand, having gone back-and-forth with him for 15 minutes at UFC 286 in March 2023. Gaethje ultimately edged out a majority decision victory, outstriking Fiziev by just six strikes over three rounds.
Looking back at that night in London, Fiziev believes his biggest mistake was getting too caught up in the crowd's energy and making it a fan-friendly fight against one of the most dangerous opponents in the lightweight division.
“From each fight, from each opponent, we learn something,” Fiziev said. “From that fight, I think I learned that sometimes, there’s no need to follow what the fans want. You have to control your emotions. It’s so hard to not follow what the fans want.”
This time, with a potential Top 5 ranking on the line, Fiziev plans to drown out the noise at T-Mobile Arena and refocus on his ascent toward the belt.
