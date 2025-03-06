Rafael Fiziev | No Camp, No Problem

“I train all my life, and I fight since 11, 12 years old. For me, this is not the first time like that. Before, in my amateur career, we had a country championship in hand-to-hand fighting. They said, ‘You want to fight?’ I said, ‘Let’s go.’ And this is not only one fight, they had like five or six fights, so it’s almost the same. And also, I am a fighter. I have to be ready every day. For me, it’s like another day in the office.”

Gaethje’s fight style also played a role in Fiziev’s decision to accept a fight on such short notice. With an extensive background in Muay Thai, Fiziev isn’t afraid to compete against anyone in the world if a fight stays on the feet, regardless of how quick the turnaround is.

“Of course, against wrestlers, I prefer a good camp,” Fiziev said. “[Full] camp, or maybe like one month…not eight days. For strikers, tomorrow, one day short notice, no problem.”

While it’s no surprise that Fiziev, a man who seems to believe there’s no such thing as a rest day, was eager to take on this challenge, facing someone like Gaethje wasn’t the only risk. When you factor in weight cutting, traveling across the world from Thailand to Las Vegas and the various pre-fight responsibilities involved in a massive pay-per-view fight, the stakes were high.