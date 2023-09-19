Rafael Fiziev Just Wants To Wow You

“I’m always learning how to control emotions. I come back now and have to control my emotions, not listen to the people outside the cage, because when you touch him a little bit and many people start screaming, you feel it here (touches chest) and it starts a fire, you want to show more.

“We’ll see in the next fight,” he quickly responded when asked how the learning process has been going. “I’m working on it, thinking about it, because it’s so hard to control emotions in a fight.”

A long-time Muay Thai competitor before crossing over to mixed martial arts, the 30-year-old striker isn’t particularly bothered by the setback. No one likes to lose, but Fiziev is quick to point out that he’s lost many times before, in various different arenas, and that all you can really do is shift your focus to the next opponent that is stationed in front of you.

There is one element of losing that he could do without though.

“I lost, so I can talk s*** about it,” began the amiable lightweight, smiling as he voiced his frustrations, much like he would in previous interviews when he was targeting those positioned above him in the rankings. “Some fighters, they can talk s*** about it. But you? Guy who never steps in the cage, never stands in front of somebody who wants to beat your face?”