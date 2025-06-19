Rafael Fiziev | Chasing Redemption On Home Soil

Those setbacks include a pair of decision losses to former interim lightweight champion and former BMF champion Justin Gaethje, along with a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot after suffering a knee injury in the second round.

Fiziev has taken lessons from each of those fights, but the stretch without having his hand raised has clearly struck a chord and has only made him hungrier to return with a statement victory in his next outing.

“Last three years, I don’t have a win,” Fiziev said. “I don’t feel the win feeling when the referee puts your hand up. This makes me sad. Sometimes I stay in my home and look into the mirror and say, ‘Come on. You have to smash somebody, and you have to get back this feeling.’ There’s only this moment. I really miss this feeling. This motivated me a lot. It made me more smart, more beautiful, but, at the same time, crazy.”