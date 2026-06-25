Rafael Fiziev Is Back To Put Things Right

Rafael Fiziev is ready for an emotional homecoming this weekend as he headlines a UFC Fight Night event in his homeland for the very first time.
Fiziev featured in the co-main event at the city’s Crystal Hall back in June 2025, when he outpointed Ignacio Bahamondes. But this time around, he’s the man on the poster as he takes center stage on home soil.
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It’s a proud moment for “Ataman,” who has long been one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC’s 155-pound division, and it represents a remarkable turnaround for his family name, after his grandparents were expelled from the country when it was under Soviet rule. Now he’s all set to play a starring role in one of the nation’s major sporting events of 2026.
“I’m feeling great,” he told UFC.com this week. “I’ve come back home to fight in front of my people, in my land, in the main event. For me, for my story, that’s amazing.
“A long time ago, the USSR government took my family and kicked them (out) to Central Asia with nothing. My family survived there, and now I’ve come back to my (home)land, and many people know me here, many people support me here.
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“I'm really sad (that) my grandpa and grandma don’t get to see that, because they would be very honored. For them, it’s very big, because a long time ago we got kicked (out), and now I’ve come back here and everybody knows me, everybody supports me. For me, for my family, for us, that’s a lot.”
Fiziev admitted that he was surprised to get the chance to headline the card, given the difficult run of form that has seen him lose four of his last five fights over a three-year span. On paper, it doesn’t look good, but context is everything.
Two of those defeats came on the scorecards in very competitive fights against the recently crowned lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, while another, against Mateusz Gamrot, came about as a direct result of an injury. The other loss game against Mauricio Ruffy, who is on a tear as one of the most in-form finishers in the lightweight division.
Despite this, Fiziev acknowledged that his recent record could have ruled him out of a possible headline spot, but he was delighted to get the news that he’d be the main event in his home nation.
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“My reaction was ‘wow!’ and ‘double wow!’ because my last fight did not go well,” he said. “And they’re gonna give me a main event after that one? Wow! I’m in a good way, and on Saturday I have to show my fireworks.”
Fiziev will take on Manuel Torres, who has won eight of his last nine, including five out of six in the Octagon since earning his roster spot via Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021. He’s a dangerous finisher who has ended each of his five UFC victories in the very first round. Fiziev has scouted the Mexican and said that he isn’t bringing anything he hasn’t seen before.
“His size is his advantage, but all my life I’ve fought against big guys, against guys like him,” he said. “All my life is Muay Thai, a lot of striking, a lot of kicks, hands, and everything. What he did in his fights is no surprise. What he did was very simple: One-two, hook, straight, kick. He’s not doing anything super crazy or super miraculous. He did simple stuff, but very good.”
As a seasoned veteran of the striking arts, Fiziev is excited to face a fellow stand-up fighter, and said that, however the fight pans out on Saturday night, the only thing that matters is ending the night with his hand raised in victory.
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“My number one goal is to win the fight,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where it is; Baku, Vegas, the Moon, or Mars, it doesn’t matter. It’s always the goal. The goal is to win, and I’m gonna do my best on Saturday.”
The release of the Meta UFC Rankings has seen Fiziev drop out of the top 15, while the media’s rankings still have him positioned at number 11. Fiziev said he’s not happy with his spot in the rankings and plans to address his spot by doing the one thing he knows will affect it in his favor – by winning fights.
“My place in the lightweight division? I have to be at the top,” he said.
“I have to do everything from my side to get back to the top five, to come back to a good position. Now I'm not happy with (my) position, whatever I am, and I’ll do my best to come back to the best positions.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.