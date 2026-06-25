Rafael Fiziev Is Back To Put Things Right

“I’m feeling great,” he told UFC.com this week. “I’ve come back home to fight in front of my people, in my land, in the main event. For me, for my story, that’s amazing.

“A long time ago, the USSR government took my family and kicked them (out) to Central Asia with nothing. My family survived there, and now I’ve come back to my (home)land, and many people know me here, many people support me here.

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“I'm really sad (that) my grandpa and grandma don’t get to see that, because they would be very honored. For them, it’s very big, because a long time ago we got kicked (out), and now I’ve come back here and everybody knows me, everybody supports me. For me, for my family, for us, that’s a lot.”

Fiziev admitted that he was surprised to get the chance to headline the card, given the difficult run of form that has seen him lose four of his last five fights over a three-year span. On paper, it doesn’t look good, but context is everything.