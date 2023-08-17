 Skip to main content
RAFAEL FIZIEV AND MATUESZ GAMROT HEADLINE UFC APEX SEPTEMBER 23

No. 6 And No. 7 Lightweights Collide In High Stakes Main Event
Aug. 17, 2023

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high stakes lightweight matchup as No. 6 ranked contender Rafael Fiziev takes on No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell steps back into the Octagon against No. 13 Dan Ige

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FIZIEV vs. GAMROT will take place Saturday, September 23 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Elite striker Fiziev (12-2, Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) looks to deliver another highlight reel performance in his second UFC main event. Among the most exciting fighters on the roster, Fiziev has collected a post-fight bonus in his last six bouts, including stoppage victories over Rafael Dos Anjos, Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano. He now plans to break into the Top 5 by becoming the first man to stop Gamrot. 

Gamrot (22-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) intends to prove that he is ready for title contention with a dominant showing against Fiziev. A multiple-time grappling champion, he has used his ground skills to secure impressive wins over Jeremy Stephens, Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Ferreira. Gamrot now plans to make a statement and catapult himself to the top of the stacked lightweight division.

Fan favorite Mitchell (15-2, fighting out of Searcy, Ark.) returns to action for the first time in 2023 seeking another signature submission. The owner of one of two ‘twister’ submissions in UFC history, Mitchell further proved his grappling prowess in victories over Edson Barboza, Charles Rosa and Bobby Moffett. He now has his sights set on beginning another run towards the featherweight Top 10 with a win over Ige.

Ige (17-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) aims to stay undefeated in 2023 as he heads into his third bout of the year. A well-rounded competitor, he holds notable victories over Damon Jackson, Gavin Tucker and Edson Barboza. Ige now looks to keep his momentum going by adding a win over Mitchell to his resume.

Additional bouts on the card include:

  • No. 8 ranked strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2, fighting out of Florianopolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil) takes on No. 13 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.)
  • Flyweight action sees Bruno Silva (13-5-1 1NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil) battle Cody Durden (15-4-1, fighting out of Loganville, Ga.)
  • UFC veteran Tim Means (32-15-1 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) and Andre Fialho (16-7 1NC, fighting out of Cascais, Portugal) collide in a striker’s delight at welterweight
  • Mizuki  (14-6, fighting out of New York, N.Y. by way of Fukuoka, Japan) and Hannah Goldy (6-3, fighting out of Orlando, Fla.) clash in a strawweight showdown
  • The Ultimate Fighter season 30 heavyweight winner Mohammed Usman (10-2, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, Co.) faces Jake Collier (13-9, fighting out of Cuba, Mo.)
  • The Ultimate Fighter season 29 middleweight winner Bryan Battle (10-2, fighting out of Charlotte, N.C.) seeks to land another highlight reel KO when he takes on AJ Fletcher (10-2, fighting out of Lafayette, La.)
  • Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) looks to maintain his undefeated record against Jacob Malkoun (7-2, fighting out of Sydney, Australia)
  • Dan Argueta (9-1 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Orland Park, Ill.) and Miles Johns (13-2, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) lock horns in an all-action bout at bantamweight
  • An exciting featherweight bout sees Ricardo Ramos (16-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) match up with Charles Jourdain (14-6-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada)
  • Montserrat Rendon (5-0, fighting out of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico) aims to impress in her UFC debut against Tamires Vidal (7-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a bantamweight bout
