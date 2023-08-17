RAFAEL FIZIEV AND MATUESZ GAMROT HEADLINE UFC APEX SEPTEMBER 23

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FIZIEV vs. GAMROT will take place Saturday, September 23 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Elite striker Fiziev (12-2, Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) looks to deliver another highlight reel performance in his second UFC main event. Among the most exciting fighters on the roster, Fiziev has collected a post-fight bonus in his last six bouts, including stoppage victories over Rafael Dos Anjos, Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano. He now plans to break into the Top 5 by becoming the first man to stop Gamrot.

Gamrot (22-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) intends to prove that he is ready for title contention with a dominant showing against Fiziev. A multiple-time grappling champion, he has used his ground skills to secure impressive wins over Jeremy Stephens, Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Ferreira. Gamrot now plans to make a statement and catapult himself to the top of the stacked lightweight division.

Fan favorite Mitchell (15-2, fighting out of Searcy, Ark.) returns to action for the first time in 2023 seeking another signature submission. The owner of one of two ‘twister’ submissions in UFC history, Mitchell further proved his grappling prowess in victories over Edson Barboza, Charles Rosa and Bobby Moffett. He now has his sights set on beginning another run towards the featherweight Top 10 with a win over Ige.

Ige (17-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) aims to stay undefeated in 2023 as he heads into his third bout of the year. A well-rounded competitor, he holds notable victories over Damon Jackson, Gavin Tucker and Edson Barboza. Ige now looks to keep his momentum going by adding a win over Mitchell to his resume.

Additional bouts on the card include: