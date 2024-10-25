Rafael Dos Anjos Continues To Build His Legacy

With the new champion, Belal Muhammad, at the top of the division, Dos Anjos believes it is an exciting time for the welterweights, and there are a lot of fights that interest him.

“There's a lot of guys, young and coming up in the division,” Dos Anjos said. “It is full of killers. For me to make 155 is just too hard. I want to be able to finish my contract with the UFC and, in order to do so, it has to be at 170 pounds. There are a lot of names, legends that interest me at welterweight.”

Dos Anjos made his UFC debut back in 2008, so it’s not wrong to know that the end is closer than the start for the Brazilian. However, don’t think that Dos Anjos is even remotely close to calling it quits. He still finds the fire to fuel himself every day and is still feeling strong and healthy.

“People ask me about retirement, and I feel I still have a lot in me,” Dos Anjos said. “I wake up every day and I want to train, and I want to do something. I don't feel that the time to stop is right now. I'm coming off losses, but I was going the distance. I think my goal is to keep competing and keep my legacy alive and having that longevity. I think that's also part of my legacy, as well.”