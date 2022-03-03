Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano In-Depth Preview | UFC 272

It’s been a long road back to the Octagon for Dos Anjos, who last competed in November 2020 when he registered a split decision victory over Paul Felder.

He was originally scheduled to face Islam Makhachev that evening, but the surging contender was forced out with an undisclosed illness, creating space for the veteran stalwart and UFC broadcaster to step in on short notice and give his Brazilian counterpart one heck of a fight under the circumstances.

Dos Anjos trained for that fight in Rio de Janeiro and moved his family there in early 2021, returning to his hometown with designs on making another run at the lightweight title. Injuries delayed his return to action until the fall, when he was once again booked to face Makhachev, but the snake-bitten fight was once again scuttled, as Dos Anjos suffered a knee injury and was forced from the bout once more.

Back at full health and chomping at the bit to step back into the Octagon, he accepted an assignment opposite Rafael Fiziev, another ascending terror few people were rushing to face. The duo was penciled in as the main event of the February 19 fight card at the UFC APEX, but pushed back to UFC 271 when Fiziev ran into visa issues.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to compete, leaving Dos Anjos momentarily wondering if his extended hiatus was going to continue.

Thankfully, there was no shortage of competitors ready to fill the void left by Fiziev’s illness, as Twitter was alight with volunteers.

The UFC tabbed Moicano to replace Fiziev, making him one of the few fighters to ever compete on consecutive pay-per-view events.