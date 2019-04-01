 Skip to main content
Rafael Dos Anjos Takes On Leon Edwards in San Antonio

San Antonio gets a clash of top welterweights for its main event
By Thomas Gerbasi • Jun. 14, 2019

The UFC on ESPN event at San Antonio's AT&T Center has a main event, as top welterweight contenders Rafael Dos Anjos and Leon Edwards meet in a five-round Lone Star State showdown on July 20.

Currently ranked third in the world at 170 pounds, Brazil's Dos Anjos is making a quick turnaround after an impressive fourth-round submission win over Kevin Lee in May. Ready to make his run at the top of the division is England's No. 11-ranked Edwards, who brings a seven-fight winning streak into his first fight in the U.S. since 2015.

