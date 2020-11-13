Rafael Dos Anjos Reaches USADA Milestone

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently became the fourth UFC athlete to be honored for submitting 50 clean drug tests to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Dos Anjos was recognized for the milestone after weighing-in for his November 14th main event against Paul Felder.

Other athletes that have reached the milestone include Holly Holm, Donald Cerrone and Daniel Cormier.

USADA partnered with the UFC in 2015, implementing the first independent anti-doping program in U.S. professional sport. For more information on USADA click here: https://ufc.usada.org/

