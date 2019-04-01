RDA Ranks His Four Favorite Performances

On Saturday, Rafael Dos Anjos will participate in his 41st professional fight.
Since joining the UFC in 2008, RDA has been one of the promotion’s most active and successful fighters. During his 26-fight UFC career, he has fought the best of the best and he conquered the lightweight division before terrorizing the welterweight class.
But which performances are his favorites? Hear from the man himself:
Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs-nate-diaz-ufc-fight-night
“When I fought Nate I won by decision, but because of everything leading up to the fight that would be my fourth favorite performance.”
Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs--benson-henderson-ufc-fight-night
“When I fought Ben Henderson, he was a former lightweight champion and it was my first UFC main event and that’s why that was on my mind as well. He had never been finished and I was the first guy to ever stop him.”
Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs-robbie-lawler-ufc-fight-night
“My second favorite performance was against Robbie Lawler. He’s a former welterweight champion, a legend, and I was able to win by decision. It was a great fight.”
Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs-anthony-pettis-ufc-185
“In first place I think I’d put my title fight against Anthony Pettis. I couldn’t forget the one that was a great night for me, my first world title and I’d put it number one.”
Tune into ESPN on Saturday at 9pm/6pm ET/PT to see if Dos Anjos can add his main event showdown with Leon Edwards to his list.
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews