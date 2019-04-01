 Skip to main content
RDA Ranks His Four Favorite Performances

In his career, Rafael Dos Anjos has seen it all. We asked him to spotlight his four favorite performances from his decorated career.
By Gavin Porter • Jul. 17, 2019

On Saturday, Rafael Dos Anjos will participate in his 41st professional fight.

Since joining the UFC in 2008, RDA has been one of the promotion’s most active and successful fighters. During his 26-fight UFC career, he has fought the best of the best and he conquered the lightweight division before terrorizing the welterweight class.

But which performances are his favorites? Hear from the man himself:

4) Rafael Dos Anjos vs Nate Diaz
UFC on FOX: Dos Santos vs Miocic (December 13, 2014)
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 13: Rafael dos Anjos (top) of Brazil punches the body of Nate Diaz in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs-nate-diaz-ufc-fight-night

“When I fought Nate I won by decision, but because of everything leading up to the fight that would be my fourth favorite performance.”

3) Ben Henderson vs Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Dos Anjos (August 23, 2014)
TULSA, OK - AUGUST 23: (R-L) Rafael dos Anjos lands a flying knee to the chin of Benson Henderson in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the BOK Center on August 23, 2014 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs--benson-henderson-ufc-fight-night

“When I fought Ben Henderson, he was a former lightweight champion and it was my first UFC main event and that’s why that was on my mind as well. He had never been finished and I was the first guy to ever stop him.”

2) Robbie Lawler vs Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC on FOX: Lawler vs Dos Anjos (December 16, 2017)
WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil punches Robbie Lawler in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs-robbie-lawler-ufc-fight-night

“My second favorite performance was against Robbie Lawler. He’s a former welterweight champion, a legend, and I was able to win by decision. It was a great fight.”

1) Anthony Pettis vs Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC 185 (March 14, 2015)
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 14: Rafael dos Anjos of Brazil celebrates after being announced the new UFC Lightweight Champion after defeating Anthony Pettis in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 185 event at the American Airlines Center on March 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS: https://www.ufc.tv/video/rafael-dos-anjos-vs-anthony-pettis-ufc-185

“In first place I think I’d put my title fight against Anthony Pettis. I couldn’t forget the one that was a great night for me, my first world title and I’d put it number one.”

Tune into ESPN on Saturday at 9pm/6pm ET/PT to see if Dos Anjos can add his main event showdown with Leon Edwards to his list.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

