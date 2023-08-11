Rafael Dos Anjos: ‘I Don’t Feel This Fight Is Going Five Rounds’

That’s an astonishing accomplishment considering that Dos Anjos climbed to the top of the lightweight division before moving up to welterweight and working his way all the way to an interim title shot.

It’s incredible that Dos Anjos has not only stayed at the top of the food chain all these years, but also that, to this day, he’s still fighting contenders at the top of their respective divisions.

This weekend at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos the two-division contender will compete in his twelfth career main event; this time he’ll be opposite dynamic brawler Vicente Luque.