Rafael Dos Anjos: "I Can Beat Anybody"

While both of those things may seem obvious to most, the reality is that once a fighter starts to creep closer to 35, a couple setbacks is all it takes to kick off speculation that they’re over the hill and their career is headed in the wrong direction. No matter who those losses came against, some will simply see consecutive defeats and begin to wonder aloud, “What’s wrong with (insert fighter name here)?” as if the acceptable reasons for suffering back-to-back losses change beyond a certain age.

Heading into his main event assignment against Kevin Lee in May, Dos Anjos was on a two-fight skid, having suffered losses to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. Despite the former having claimed the interim welterweight title in their encounter and the latter dethroning Tyron Woodley in impressive fashion in the bout following his triumph over Dos Anjos, many questioned whether the former lightweight champion had anything left in the tank and viewed the matchup as a chance for Lee to make an instant impression in the 170-pound weight class.

Instead, the 34-year-old Brazilian veteran emerged with a fourth-round submission victory in a performance that showcased his veteran savvy and made it clear that he’s still in the thick of the championship chase in the welterweight division.