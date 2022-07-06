Rafael Dos Anjos Has The Title Picture On His Mind

The Brazilian won a decision, but short notice wins never carry as much weight and value in the eyes of the public as similar efforts against opponents that have been gearing up to fight you for a while. While Dos Anjos was on the sidelines, things in the division continued chugging along, with new names climbing the ranks and establishing themselves as contenders, while familiar faces showed they still had a little something left in the tank as well.

Getting back into the Octagon in March and adding a good win over a game and talented Moicano not only allowed the former lightweight champion to shake off the rust that had accumulated during his extended stay on the sidelines, but also served as a reminder that despite being a little older, he’s still someone deserving of mention in the title conversation, which is why he happily signed on to face Fiziev this weekend.

“I understand because I was on a big layoff, but that’s why I’m taking this fight,” he said when asked about currently being excluded from discussions focused on the top of the division. “I want to bring my ‘A’ game against Fiziev and show people why I should be in the title conversation.

“When I beat Fiziev, it will be three-in-a-row. I want to beat him convincingly, I want to finish him, and I want people to talk about me putting myself in the title picture. That’s my goal and I’m looking forward to going there and finishing him in the first round. I’m going to put on a great performance and call my shot.”

Dos Anjos believes this weekend’s main event will come down to experience — both in terms of the level of competition each man has fought, and the number of rounds each has logged inside the Octagon.

While Fiziev has looked impressive over his last five outings, earning bonuses in four straight heading into Saturday night’s headlining turn, the 37-year-old Brazilian feels that his opponent is in for a surprise when he crosses the threshold into the UFC cage this weekend and takes part in his first five-round fight against a Top 15 foe.