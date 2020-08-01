Rafael Dos Anjos Has Reinvented Himself

Dos Anjos made the decision to return to the lightweight division after his dropping his bout with Michael Chiesa in January. Since then, Dos Anjos has reinvented himself, altering his diet and lifestyle in order to successfully get back to where he was when he left the division.

But just as he was thinking that his return would be delayed, “The Irish Dragon” stepped up to the plate and Dos Anjos couldn’t have been more excited to find out that Paul Felder had accepted the five-round main event bout on five days’ notice.

“Paul Felder on five days’ notice is great; he comes to fight, and I think it’s a more exciting fight for everyone and we’re going to put on a show,” Dos Anjos told the media at UFC Vegas 14’s virtual media day. “He’s got great striking, he’s a very technical fighter, he comes to fight, and he’s got a big heart. We’re going to put on a great show for the fans, but I see at the end of the fight me having my hand raised. I’ve put in a lot of work and I can’t wait to show it on Saturday night.”

Part of Dos Anjos’ journey to UFC Vegas 14 came in September when he was forced out of his bout with Makhachev due to COVID-19. It was a disappointment for Dos Anjos, but he couldn’t help but be thankful that his symptoms weren’t too severe and that he was able to resume his lightweight comeback after a short break.