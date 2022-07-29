Rafael Alves: “I’m Born For This”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: (R-L) Rafael Alves of Brazil secures a guillotine choke against Marc Diakiese of the Congo in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I talked to my coaches after my last fight and said I wanted [Ismagulov] but he wouldn’t accept the fight against me,” the 31-year-old Brazilian native said. “He knows that he would get a harder rock now. Everything is experience. It was my debut in the biggest promotion in the world. I was a little anxious and a little nervous. He is used to beating up people, but he only grappled with me. I knocked him down and thought I was going to win. I felt that his neck was a little slippery, [I’m] not sure if it was just my impression, because I have a really strong guillotine, but that’s OK. It’s in the past.”

Win or lose, Alves has delivered exciting moments in only two fights under the UFC banner at the APEX in front of a limited capacity crowd. This weekend, however, “The Turn” competes in front of 20,000 fans at American Airlines Center.

“I’m very happy,” Alves said about fighting in a sold-out arena. “I’m very anxious, too, because this is my first UFC fight in front of the fans. So, whoever likes to see a show will see one now because I like to dance, and I like to fight. I’m born for this, so I’m ready.”

Despite residing in Florida and training at MMA Masters, Alves may be walking into enemy territory against the American Dober. But Alves’ goal is to have a highlight reel finish sway their opinions in his favor; something he feels is inevitable.