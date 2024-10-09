Rafa Garcia’s Patience Is About To Pay Off

Garcia arrived in the UFC in March 2021, filling in for Don Madge opposite Nasrat Haqparast in a fight he ultimately lost by unanimous decision. That July he made his full camp debut against Chris Gruetzemacher, suffering the same fate, going from an undefeated fighter to someone on a two-fight skid in the span of four months.

A win over Natan Levy in November got him moving in the right direction and a finish of Jesse Ronson in April 2022 brought his record level at two wins and two losses before he once again landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in tough fight against the perpetually underrated Drakkar Klose at UFC 277. But after getting back into the win column with a victory on the final card of 2022, Garcia picked up the biggest win of his career the following April, out-hustling Clay Guida in Kansas City to register a second straight victory and move to 4-1 over his previous five fights.

Right as everything was coming together, that pinch in his knee put his career on hold.

READ: Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

“I feel like it’s made me stronger,” admitted Garcia, who earned wins over UFC alums Estevan Payan, Erick Gonzalez, and Humberto Bandenay in his final three bouts before signing with the promotion. “I got to work on a lot of stuff that I didn’t know I had to work on.

“You’ve gotta be patient,” he added. “You’ve gotta take things day-by-day, and just be strong mentally, because you don’t want to ruin things. In my head I was like, ‘You’ve gone so far after this surgery; don’t mess it up.”

Though he’s always had Swanson in his corner, Garcia did his camp for the fight with Guida in Denver, feeling like he needed a change of scenery and to get some different looks as he prepared to face off with “The Carpenter.” The injury made him re-think his approach a little, prompted a return to Orange County and working daily with Swanson and the burgeoning squad he’s building, which includes Dan Argueta, who also competes on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas.