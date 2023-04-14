Rafa Garcia Wants To Show Out

In the end, he just needed some stitches, and Garcia went back to appreciating his work in what was a bounce-back victory for him, as well as his third win in four fights. He boosted his record back to an even 3-3 in the Octagon and earned himself a crack at UFC legend and Hall of Fame member Clay Guida at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen.

“I feel like it's a big step up for me,” Garcia told UFC.com. “I respect Clay a lot, but I don't fear him. When I go out there, I'm going to go to try to win my own (respect) and try to go finish him. I respect him a lot, but I feel that the biggest respect I could give Clay is showing up out there, giving him the best version of myself and giving him my all.”

For the 28-year-old, Guida represents not only a veteran, but an icon of the sport, even though he chopped his long-time, trademark locks.