Rafa Garcia Wants To Show Out

Rafa Garcia was backstage enjoying a cookie after getting his hand raised via unanimous decision over Maheshate on 2022’s final card of the year. It was a hard-fought win, and a bloody one at that, but none of it deterred Garcia from enjoying the sweet taste of victory until he realized the doctors and UFC Hall of Fame member Cub Swanson were a bit concerned. Garcia had sustained a bad cut in the fight and, according to him, they were figuring out if he needed a blood transfusion.
In the end, he just needed some stitches, and Garcia went back to appreciating his work in what was a bounce-back victory for him, as well as his third win in four fights. He boosted his record back to an even 3-3 in the Octagon and earned himself a crack at UFC legend and Hall of Fame member Clay Guida at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen.
“I feel like it's a big step up for me,” Garcia told UFC.com. “I respect Clay a lot, but I don't fear him. When I go out there, I'm going to go to try to win my own (respect) and try to go finish him. I respect him a lot, but I feel that the biggest respect I could give Clay is showing up out there, giving him the best version of myself and giving him my all.”
For the 28-year-old, Guida represents not only a veteran, but an icon of the sport, even though he chopped his long-time, trademark locks.
That said, Garcia knows he can’t get caught up thinking, “Wow, that’s Clay Guida,” for a second once the door locks behind them.
“I know the name, I know everything, but I mean, I just got to go out there and fight him and do my thing,” Garcia said. “I think that's what he wants, too. I feel like that's the respect he wants - me going out there, showing him, giving him everything I got stylistically.”
Everyone generally knows what to expect from a Guida fight. “The Carpenter” is going to keep the same high pace for 15 minutes. He’ll throw hard and heavy and hustle for takedowns.
That consistency has helped him maintain a long career at the top level, but it also allows Garcia to prepare, knowing good and well what he’s in for on April 15. Training in Denver with Elevation Fight Team for two years running, Garcia has reaped the benefits of the high-level training partners.
Training in the Mile High City also helps prepare for someone Garcia describes as a “cardio freak.”
“We’re going to try to be the bully,” Garcia said. “We are going to try to make him run back, take the step back and try to always go forward.”
It’s easier said than done, but Garica is feeling confident after his last effort, which saw him endure some early adversity beyond the nasty cut he suffered.
Garcia is proud of the way he responded to everything in his last fight, and he expects to go through the fire a bit against the 41-year-old Guida. He also anticipates an absolute barnburner.
“It's going to be who makes who go back because we both don't know how to back up,” Garcia said. “Either we both stay in the center and start going at it or someone's going to back up, and let's see who breaks first.”
Despite the up-and-down start to his UFC tenure, Garcia is hopeful this is the moment he starts to get some real traction in the Octagon. He entered the UFC in 2021 as an undefeated fighter on the regional circuit, and April 15 could represent the day he came into his own at the highest level against one of the most iconic men to ever do it.
“I want to show that I'm that I'm better than Clay, better than a Hall of Famer,” Garcia said. “That's what I want to do – show out there.”
