Rafa Garcia | Inspired By A Legend

Baja California native Garcia is in excellent form, with four wins from his last five Octagon visits, and heads into his upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal this weekend on a two-fight win streak.

His most recent outing saw him go into the trenches with fellow vet Jared Gordon in a bout that went all the way into the third round before Garcia eventually stopped his man with elbows to claim a hard-earned TKO victory.

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“I remember just being in a war – a three-round war. Crazy!” he recalled. “We were both hitting each other pretty hard, and just getting a finish like that on such an important day for my country, and doing it in front of so many people, just meant a lot. To be in an arena and get that privilege to fight in an arena, it means so much.”