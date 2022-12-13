Rafa Garcia Aims To Redeem Himself

His charge was out there swinging for the fences, trying to make every punch the one that put “El Cucuy” on the canvas, but Wittman knew it wasn’t going to be a single blow that would finally fell Ferguson; it would be the totality of all of the shots Gaethje landed. The “walking performance bonus” listened to his coach, dialed things back a touch, and late in the fifth round, the fight was stopped; Gaethje got his finish and Wittman once again showed he’s one of the sharpest coaches in the game.

Over the last several weeks, he’s been trying to impart a similar type of understanding on Rafa Garcia ahead of his fight with Chinese sophomore Maheshate.

“Trevor is always telling me, ‘You’ve got to break your opponent little-by-little — they won’t break with the first punch at this level,’” said Garcia, who looks to rebound from a short-notice loss to Drakkar Klose in July when he returns to action this weekend opposite the Dana White’s Contender Series grad. “You’ve got to go out there and figure them out, break them down, little-by-little — smaller shots, big shots — and the finish will come.”

As simplistic and common sense as it sounds, the truth is that it’s the kind of idea that needs to be repeated routinely throughout an athlete’s career, as forgetting or ignoring that basic tenant is easier than one might think.

A couple big knockouts get you believing in your power a little too much and leave you hunting for big, overhand bombs.