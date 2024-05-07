Radley Da Silva's Life Has Led To This Moment | UFC Fight Pass

Da Silva was born into a family of martial artists and knew from a very early age that his life would revolve around them.

Beginning with capoeira, he eventually started adding disciplines to the mix, and ultimately dipped his toes into the MMA waters with an amateur debut in the summer of 2011. Two years later, he took and lost his first pro fight, and while there were extended periods since then where “Snake Eyes” has been stationed on the sidelines, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t continuing to hone his craft and, perhaps more importantly, develop as a person.

“I’ve been doing martial arts since I was five years old,” began Da Silva, who had the rare opportunity to share the fight card with his father, Andre Da Silva, at BFL 25 several years ago. “I was born into a family of martial artists, so I really knew nothing else my whole life, growing up.

“I’ve always known I was going to do this, but there is a certain point where it’s all you’ve known your whole life, and those moments of inactivity were moments to grow as a person and mature. I was trying to get fights throughout those times when I was inactive, but it’s extremely hard to get fights here in Canada when you have a decent name because your family has done martial arts and made a name for themselves.

“People see you have a low record, so they don’t want to risk it,” he continued, touching on an all-too-common challenge for hopefuls looking to garner experience, particularly on the relatively sparse Canadian MMA landscape. “There were plenty of times I was scheduled to fight and they would fall through, and eventually I just got to the point where I let go of trying to force my MMA career.

“When I started doing that, things started coming way easier.”