RADLEY DA SILVA PLAYING THE LONG GAME | UFC FIGHT PASS

“Just 14 months ago I was 2-1 and hadn’t fought in how long and now I’m gonna be 7-1 here,” he said with a smile and a chuckle, the rapid shift in his reality sounding odd to articulate. “To tell you the truth, it’s hard to dwell on it because it feels like the ride’s not over. I feel like I’m still on that same car ride going to a destination, I’m still going, so it’s hard to look back on and sit with because I’m looking towards the future.

“It feels like every time I fight right now, I’m re-introducing myself and having to prove myself again, and I like it that way; I don’t want to rest on any laurels or accolades because when I think about my career, I still get frustrated. I haven’t done anything yet. It’s actually frustrating to think about right now.

“Maybe one day when I’m in the UFC and doing well, I can be like, ‘Wow, I came from not fighting at all to making it here,’ but right now, I still feel like I haven’t accomplished a single thing, and that’s the most honest opinion I can give you on my career.”

Everything Da Silva says — the way he looks at his career and recent success, his understanding that winning is the only thing that matters at this level — his hesitation in taking that initial title fight, and his outlook for a year ahead all feel like positive indicators of future success for the now 6-1 Canadian standout.

Perhaps more than any fighter with just seven professional bouts to their credit, Da Silva understands the game, the nuances of how the sport works and how to make it work for himself as he pushes towards the next level.