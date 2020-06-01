Rachael Ostovich Aiming for Successful Return

“This roller coaster did not stop,” Ostovich said at Virtual Media Day. “There was no end game for this one. Just right back into this fight game feels nice. Feeling really refreshed to be here.

“I guess I couldn’t have asked for a better conclusion,” she continued. “I’m happy that it’s over. I feel like that whole situation in itself – I don’t even know how it happened, to be honest, and I think that’s just the thing with USADA. Their technology is so good that they can trace things back to years and years and years ago to things you consumed unknowingly. I think this is a problem for the nutrition companies that are not regulated.”