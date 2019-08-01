Quitting Not In Maki Pitolo's Vocabulary

I was questioning what I was doing and how I was approaching each fight,” he said of his early days in the fight game. “And having those two losses that early in my career, I think it just helped me be the MMA fighter I am today. My amateur career, I had two early losses, kind of the same way my pro career turned out. I had a win, then I had two losses and seeing that and the way I bounced back from those two losses, I knew I was in this position before, I know how to get up, I know how to attack the game again. It’s just back to the drawing board and come back with the better game plan. Earlier, I just wanted to get in and get out as fast as I can and try to knock the guy out and just get out unscathed, but it really takes time. You’ve got 15 minutes in there and if you really need all 15 minutes, don’t rush anything. Just have the time of your life in there. That’s what I go in there to do.”

Well, he looked like he was having the time of his life in Las Vegas against Sumter.

“Did I?” he laughs. “I was on Cloud Nine.”

He earned that ride on the cloud, yet after a night out with his family, it was back to work. That’s what fighters do, and Maki Pitolo is a fighter, albeit a different one than he was when he first started this journey.

“I’m a different fighter, I’m a different animal,” he said. “Back then I was fighting with a different mentality. I’m in the shoes that I’m in now and I feel like it’s a different package.”

One that led him to the UFC. Dream part one – accomplished. Now it’s on to the next one.

“It was always my dream to be in here (in the UFC), and now that we’re here, my goals get bigger and my dreams get bigger, and if it’s not scary, why chase it?”