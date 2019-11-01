QUINTET Ultra: Gilbert Melendez

Fronted by Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Gilbert Melendez and Jake Shields, the Skrap Pack was the collective face of Strikeforce for unrelenting striking, legendary brawls, unshakable toughness, short fuses and a dissatisfaction with taking a fight to decision.

“I think there’s an attitude that we have or a culture or a mindset,” Gilbert Melendez said. “Nate (Diaz) says it all the time, ‘kill or be killed’ and we’re the type of guys when we compete we come right at you and we try to finish a fight and we come to fight where a lot of people try to come out and have a point match or come out and avoid the confrontation to somehow slip by going through a match without even fighting.”

Some of the most famous moments in Strikeforce history are centered around the Skrap Pack’s emotion and brawling meeting in and out of the cage. Whether it was letting “Mayhem” Miller know how wasn’t welcome inside the cage or another spat with him backstage, Stockton’s team was ready for sparks to fly at the drop of a hat.

The four made no effort to fight the reputation of 209 street fighters.