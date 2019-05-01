QUINTET Ultra: Chad Mendes

Mendes was pulled away from what he referred to as “meathead lifting” to make time for grappling with no hesitation when he heard the idea of QUINTET Ultra.

“I haven’t been doing a whole lot of MMA training,” Mendes said. “I’ve been doing a lot of biking and long distance runs and different types of weight training regimens. I just jumped back into grappling when I got the call about this. I got in there, got to grapple with Faber the other day for the first time probably since my last fight. It felt great to pick it back up, get in there and roll with a legend like Faber.”

After seeing the lineups and an opportunity to defend the honor of the WEC, Mendes jumped back into the gym and prepared to be on the wrong end of many size differentials.

With the added muscle mass, Chad “Meathead” Mendes has the physical power to force his way in and out of many positions that his high level wrestling may have been lacking before and it’s led to an even more battle ready WEC veteran.

“It’s always much harder when you get in there against a guy who’s bigger than you,” Mendes said. “Honestly though, I feel fine. Grappling and wrestling is two different things in my world. I know a few of these guys have wrestling backgrounds and that’s my world.”