Quillan Salkilld | Speed-Running In The Lightweight Division

“Hell yeah!” he said at the mention of the fight earlier this month while in Las Vegas. “I found out —I was actually having a nap and I got a random phone call; I didn’t know who it was —and it was Hunter (Campbell) and he had an opportunity. We were stoked and waiting on confirmation, and then last night we got the all clear that it was a go ahead.

UFC PERTH: Register Your Interest

“I’m pretty stoked to be able to fight at home, co-main event spot. It’s such a big moment; I’m gonna love it.

“I was pretty confident I was gonna get on that card; I just didn’t know who,” continued Salkilld. “I wanted the co-main event spot, and obviously it would have to be a big fight to get that spot, so I wasn’t sure if I was to get a big fight and co-main spot like this one, but fortunate enough for that to come through. So yeah, keen.”

It’s not just that Salkilld has been winning that made him a clear and obvious choice for the co-main event spot in Perth this spring; it’s who he’s beaten and how he’s been doing it that has put the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate into the fast lane in the lightweight ranks.