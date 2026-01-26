Quillan Salkilld | Season 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I’m stoked to be able to get those things, especially Newcomer of the Year, voted for by the UFC staff; that one feels extra special because it’s in-house,” said Salkilld, a permanent smile etched on his face. “I’m honored to be able to make history in my first year in the UFC, and I’m hoping there is plenty more to come and plenty more awards to get over the next coming years. I’m trying to collect every one.”

The jump from the regional ranks to the biggest stage in the sport is one that can catch a lot of people out as the transition is much greater than many anticipate, even if they’ve been fighting in premier organizations on the way up.

From the detailed and professional execution of fight week and its many steps to striding into the Octagon and hearing Bruce Buffer read off your personal information in front of a packed house for the first time, those long-envisioned moments have been known to trip newcomers up at times, but Salkilld glided his way through without so much as a wobble.

“It was everything I expected; the only thing that was unexpected was mainly the last one on short notice — it was a bit of a step up in competition and the way how it ended was a bit more than what I was expecting,” he said of his first-year experience inside the Octagon as he readies to begin Year 2 on Saturday in a clash with fellow Australian Jamie Mullarkey that opens the main card at UFC 325 in Sydney.