Quillan Salkilld | Hungry To Build On Memorable Debut

That was the case for Perth’s Quillan Salkilld, who made his debut earlier this year at UFC 312 in Sydney, knocking out Anshul Jubli in 19 seconds. It was a picture-perfectmoment for the lightweight prospect.

“It was really special,” Salkilld said. “Being at home pretty much and on a big UFC pay-per-view event, it was wicked, and how it all played out it was a fairytale ending. It couldn't have gone any more perfect.”

Now, the Australian is days away from his sophomore outing in the Octagon, as he prepares to face Yanal Ashmouz at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey. It’s a long journey from Perth to pretty much anywhere in the world, and often takes a few extra days to get adjusted to the time zone the athlete is competing in.

To help reduce that a little bit, Salkilld came to the United States a bit early, and took some time to train and recover at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Not only did it help him get adjusted, but he also got to use resources he doesn’t have back at home.