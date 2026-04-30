Quillan Salkilld Has More Tricks In His Bag

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Salkilld has been handed the co-main event spotlight this weekend as he takes on seasoned lightweight contender Beneil Dariush at UFC Perth. It’s a chance to compete in his hometown, where MMA has exploded in popularity to the point that it has become a focal point for the sport in Australia.

“It’s wicked. I feel that Perth is now like a hub for MMA, especially here in Australia,” explained Salkilld. “Australian MMA has been on the rise for quite a while now, and it's only getting better and better. And now Perth is where it's at, it's the hub.

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“I’m honored to be able to be a part of that, and one of those guys. I’ve been looking to try to get on the same card as Jack (Della Maddalena) and Steve (Erceg) for a while. I've been on the same card as them back in the local show days. So now, doing it on the biggest stage in the world, it's remarkable.”

With fellow Perthites Erceg and Della Maddalena fighting before and after him, respectively, Saturday’s event will deliver a hometown triple-header to close the show, and Salkilld can’t wait to experience the raucous atmosphere at the RAC Arena when he makes the walk to the Octagon for his fight.

“It's gonna be nuts! Everyone's already getting on it at 6 am on a Sunday morning. So, you know, Saturday night, you could just imagine! It’s gonna be rowdy!” he grinned. “I'm just gonna think probably the same as usual (on my walkout). I always think, ‘How cool is this?!’ It just gets me going. The part I'm looking forward to the most, to be honest, is the walkout with my song, ‘Black Betty’, with the crowd roaring. It's gonna be something special.”