ROBERT WHITTAKER IS QUIETLY CONFIDENT

“I took a step away from the game, without really any intention of coming back,” admits Whittaker about what followed directly after the loss. “The time away was soul searching; trying to find out if I still wanted to fight.”

The 31-year-old Aussie doesn’t blame anyone but himself for the defeat, though, noting, “Everything got to me in that fight – the pressure, the hype, the build-up, the fans… He wanted to get inside my head and he did it really well. I was thinking about the wrong things and it took so much energy out of me.”

Fortunately for UFC fans, Whittaker chose to return to the sport, and has since put together three of the best performances of his career in beating Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, thereby earning a rematch with the division-dominating Adesanya at UFC 271.

“I learnt a lot from that fight with Izzy,” he reflects.“I feel like I needed the loss, because I came back as a different person – much better and much happier. I’m confident that I’m going into the rematch as the best version of me. And I’m going in with my head where it needs to be.”

So, did learning from his mistakes against “The Last Stylebender” involve rewatching their UFC 243 bout on repeat?

“No!” laughs Whittaker. “I find it hard to rewatch a fight where I get knocked out. I don’t watch sparring or interviews, either. I hate hearing my own voice.”

The former champ says his overwhelming memory of the night in question is of “wanting to rip his head off”, which he now realises was the wrong mindset.