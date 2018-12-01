 Skip to main content
Athletes

Quick Finish: 15 Under 60-Second Fights

In honor of Nunes’ return, UFC FIGHT PASS brings you the most action-packed wins in less than a minute!
By Walker Van Wey • Jun. 10, 2019

With UFC 238 in the books we’re only 26 days from UFC 239 which means the return of Amanda Nunes who will be putting her bantamweight title on the line against Holly Holm in the co-main event. “The Lioness” has made a career of dethroning legends of women’s MMA and looks to take down the last former champion to ever stand in her way.

Ronda Rousey? 48 seconds.
Cris Cyborg? 51 seconds.

It doesn’t seem Nunes is there to waste time.

In honor of Nunes’ return, UFC FIGHT PASS brings you the most action-packed wins in less than a minute!

Watch the full collection here

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa
Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey
UFC 207 - December 30, 2016

Amanda Nunes called for Ronda Rousey immediately after getting the title and showed the world that she was to be respected in the bantamweight division. She let the fists fly and rarely missed in her first title defense.

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 29: (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Cris Cyborg of Brazil in their women's featherweight bout during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 29: (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Cris Cyborg of Brazil in their women's featherweight bout during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC
Amanda Nunes vs Cris Cyborg
UFC 232 - December 29, 2018

After storming through the bantamweight division, Nunes decided to ask for a fight with the most fear woman in MMA, Cris Cyborg, for the women’s featherweight title. What took place was quite possibly the greatest sub-minute brawl in women’s MMA history and proved Nunes to be the most dangerous woman in the company.

Joe Lauzon vs Melvin Guillard
UFC 136 - October 8, 2011

Melvin Guillard was riding a five-fight win streak with three of those five ending in first round finishes. At UFC 136, he found himself on the wrong end of the quick finish after looking to a flashy flying knee followed by showmanship and a perfectly placed Lauzon strike.

Gabriel Benitez vs Humberto Bendenay
UFC Santiago - May 19, 2018

It took only Gabriel Benitez only 39 seconds to squeeze in a knockdown, near armbar finish, slam and eventual knockout at UFC Santiago.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 28: (R-L) Volkan Oezdemir punches Misha Cirkunov in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Ericsson Globe Arena on May 28, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 28: (R-L) Volkan Oezdemir punches Misha Cirkunov in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Ericsson Globe Arena on May 28, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Get
Volkan Oezdemir vs Misha Cirkunov
UFC Stockholm - May 28, 2017

It’s almost hard to imagine multiple exchanges, a knockout and a come-from-behind victory in under 30 seconds but Volkan Oezdemir and Misha Cirkunov brought just that as the co-main of UFC Stockholm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: (L-R) Marc Diakiese of the Congo punches Teemu Packalen of Finland in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 arena on March 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: (L-R) Marc Diakiese of the Congo punches Teemu Packalen of Finland in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 arena on March 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via
Marc Diakiese vs Teemu Packalen
UFC London - March 18, 2017

With all the flair of Marc Diakeise’s striking, in both the hands and the feet, in such a short amount of time this was definitely a fight we wished we had gotten to see more of.

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Charlie Ward
UFC Belfast - November 19, 2016

Abdul Razak Alhassan and Charlie Ward set the bar almost insurmountably high for UFC Belfast when they opened the card with a fight worthy of a Performance of the Night bonus in only 53 seconds.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Robert Whittaker punches Brad Tavares in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on May 10, 2015 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Robert Whittaker punches Brad Tavares in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on May 10, 2015 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC vi
Robert Whittaker vs Brad Tavares
UFC Adelaide - May 10, 2015

Robert Whittaker was seemingly out for a highlight reel finish in his co-main event bid against Brad Tavares in his home country of Australia and he got it. That was all there was time for as he controlled the fight for the handful of seconds it took.

OMAHA, NE - FEBRUARY 15: (R-L) Stipe Miocic punches Phil De Fries during the UFC on FUEL TV event at Omaha Civic Auditorium on February 15, 2012 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
OMAHA, NE - FEBRUARY 15: (R-L) Stipe Miocic punches Phil De Fries during the UFC on FUEL TV event at Omaha Civic Auditorium on February 15, 2012 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Stipe Miocic vs Phil DeFries
UFC on Fuel TV: Sanchez vs Ellenberger - February 15, 2012

With his name to prove in his second fight in the Octagon, Stipe Miocic made his presence brief in his clash with fellow heavyweight Phil DeFries.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Alexander Gustafsson (green shorts) def. Jared Hamman (red/black shorts) - KO - :41 round 1 during UFC 105 at M.E.N. Arena on November 14, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Alexander Gustafsson (green shorts) def. Jared Hamman (red/black shorts) - KO - :41 round 1 during UFC 105 at M.E.N. Arena on November 14, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Alexander Gustafsson vs Jared Hamman
UFC 105 - November 14, 2009

What better way to honor the recent retiree than to dig up his UFC debut where he needed only 41 seconds to make a name for himself with a KO over Jared Hamman. You don’t get three title shots without a name and he began making his with a bang.

Joe Lauzon vs Jens Pulver
UFC 63 - September 23, 2006

Just a shade before Joe Lauzon was a contestant on season 5 of TUF, he was making his UFC debut against the man who would eventually coach against his team. Jens Pulver. Lauzon’s work was so quick that he didn’t even give himself the chance to show off the Jiu-Jitsu he’s known for today.

LAS VEGAS - JUNE 28: (L-R) Anderson Silva punches Chris Leben at UFC Fight Night 5 at the Joint at the Hard Rock on June 28, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - JUNE 28: (L-R) Anderson Silva punches Chris Leben at UFC Fight Night 5 at the Joint at the Hard Rock on June 28, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Anderson Silva vs Chris Leben
UFC Fight Night 5 - June 28, 2006

Why not make it another UFC debut? After a Michael Jackson walkout, reverse elbow and 17 wins, how many other ways could Anderson Silva impress for his UFC debut? How about a 49 second knockout?

Tank Abbott vs Hugo Duarte
UFC 17 - May 15, 1998

Call it a “blast from the past” because it happened in 1998, call it a “blast from the past” because it was paying homage to his debut three years prior, or just call it a blast because Tank Abbott left little time for discussion in his 43 second TKO of Hugo Duarte at UFC 17.

Harold Howard vs Roland Payne
UFC 3 - September 9, 1994

Howard only had one win in his MMA career, but he made it count as one of our favorite sub-60 second finishes in his win over Roland Payne in the first round of UFC 3.

Pat Smith vs Scott Morris
UFC 2 - March 11, 1994

Going back slightly before the Zuffa era we meet the man with more finishes under 60 seconds than Amanda Nunes. Of the five, it was his use of elbows to take out Scott Morris in the second round of UFC 2 that was most impossible to forget.

Tags
UFC 239
amanda nunes

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More