Quang Le: “I Can Knock Him Out”

That was until he received a call from the UFC asking if he could step in to face Chris Gutierrez at UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2. According to Le, he got the initial call on Friday but didn’t receive a contract to sign until Monday of fight week.

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

“I was super excited; I was shaking for 30 minutes,” Le said when he got the offer to step in on a week’s notice. “I accepted right away. It was crazy. I manifested this for a long time.

“It’s like a dream come true.”

When the UFC said the name Chris Gutierrez, Le initially didn’t even know who he was. Since he was already in a fight camp and close enough to the 136-pound bantamweight limit, Le was always going to accept this once in a lifetime opportunity, regardless of the opponent.