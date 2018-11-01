Q&A With Curtis Blaydes

It’s been over two and a half years since UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes suffered the only defeat of his career. Since that loss to Francis Ngannou, ‘Razor’ has been cutting through the division. He is 5-0-1 in his last six fights, including the destruction of Alistair Overeem, Aleskei Oleinik and Cody East.

Blaydes said that he wouldn’t take a fight unless it was a title shot or against the one man who tarnished his perfect record. After his loss at UFC 226, Ngannou decided to oblige Blaydes and the two agreed to run it back at UFC Beijing this Saturday, November 24th.

With a win, Blaydes likely will be in line for the title shot he wants but that’s not what is motivating him. He wants to erase the only loss of his career before he makes a push for the heavyweight belt.

We caught up with Blaydes to discuss the first match-up between him and Ngannou, why this fight will be different and how he is has improved since the first time they fought.