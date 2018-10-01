Putting Friendship Aside

But when Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson saw each other ahead of their fight with a UFC contract on the line, it was nothing but friendship. In fact, Chiasson said they gave each other a huge hug.

“I want to just be like, ‘Hey, come to my room. Let’s hang out,’ which is really weird,” Chiasson said. “But also, I’m in that fight mode, so every time I see her, I kind of don’t want to interact with her.”

When Chiasson gets into fight mode, she’s had nothing but success. Despite having just a couple of professional mixed martial arts fights under her belt entering the house, the coaches took a quick liking to her.

I was in shock when Kelvin picked me first. I was like, ‘Did he not look at my record?’ I only had two fights. I’ve had a pretty long amateur career, but I only have two fights as a pro, and that wasn’t what they were looking for.

“They were looking to see is this person coachable, can this person adapt in certain situations? Like I said on the show, I’m not worried about where my record is. That does not depict me as a fighter.”