Punahele Soriano Simply Wants It More

Like Soriano, Todorovic is an undefeated fighter who scored a knockout win in his UFC debut. But when asked if the idea of handing Todorovic his first loss has given him motivation, Soriano is quick to shake off the thought and point to his year-plus gap between fights as the only fuel he needed.

“It was pretty rough. I suffered through a couple injuries here and there, and the injuries suck and all, but it was more mentally draining than anything,” Soriano said. “Just somehow, someway, I willed myself through it and came through the other end.”

That other end that Soriano is referring to is UFC Fight Island. It’s where he will finally get to compete after being stuck in the recovery room and it’s where he will get to remind everyone that he has potential to be a real player in the middleweight division.

“I believe I’m going to be a problem because I want it more and I’m going to prove it in every aspect of the fight. Anywhere the fight goes, I plan to outfight this man and just be the better man,” Soriano said. “I’m really excited for this fight with Dusko; he’s a dog and he brings the fight to his opponents and so do I. I think it’s just going to be who wants it more and I think I’m the man who wants it more in every fight. I always want it more.”

