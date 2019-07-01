Punahele Soriano More Motivated Than Ever

A week after the biggest win of his career, Soriano was back home in Hawaii to take some well-deserved time off, but he admitted that, “I’m having a hard time enjoying my vacation because I just want to get back to work.”

Think about it. Soriano just won a huge fight, one that earned him a UFC contract, yet it still stings that he had to “settle” for a decision win, and he can’t wait to show more of what he can do when he has “UFC” on his four-ounce gloves. As for crying when it was over, that shows that he cares. Wanting a finish? That shows he cares about his work. Both are good things, and they bode well for his success in the Octagon, and everyone around him appears to agree.

“Actually, that’s one thing I was a little surprised about,” he said. “I’ve read some comments here and there and some people would reach out and text me, and they were really understanding, telling me to keep my head up and stay positive. Even though I won the contract, they were still trying to support me, which was really nice. I didn’t think anyone would understand, because I didn’t even understand why I felt like that.”