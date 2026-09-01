Punahele Soriano | Happiest In The Background

Others, like welterweight Punahele Soriano, prefer life under the radar, existing happily in the background, hopeful that you don’t keep mentioning that big win from last year that continues to age like an exquisite Cab Sav tucked away in your wine cellar.

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“It’s kind of funny: I try not to think about that because I think it adds a weird amount of pressure for me,” began Soriano when asked about his 31-second knockout win over Uros Medic. “In my head, I don’t want people think ‘that was just a lucky win’ and that’s where the pressure comes from. It’s like, ‘I gotta win every fight so that people don’t think that’s a lucky win.’ I’m just trying to win my next fight; that’s all that matters to me. It just doesn’t matter to me. I feel like this sport is so crazy that one result on one night doesn’t make you better or worse than anyone; it’s just a result that happened.”

The “one result doesn’t define you” outlook is tremendously healthy and while some will suggest it’s a coping mechanism to gird against past of future setbacks, the reality is that in a sport where so much is out of an athletes control, separating from the individual results and simply focusing on the task at hand is a great way to stay grounded and in the moment, because as the old saying goes, “You’re only as good as your last fight.”