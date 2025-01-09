Punahele Soriano Found His Confidence

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

He gets a chance to continue his success in the welterweight division on the first card of the new year as he faces Uroš Medić, who last competed in April, defeating Tim Means in the first round.

Medić spent a handful of time in the lightweight division before returning to the welterweight division for his last three fights, going 2-1 since moving up. He only has two losses in his career, coming against Jalin Turner and Myktybek Orolbai.

He's slick, he's dangerous, but that's the kind of fight that excites me,” Soriano said. “It's a lot easier in training camp to get up and hit your runs or get up and do the things you don't want to do when you know you have a killer who's waiting for you on the other end. So, I'm excited for it. I look forward to facing him.”

This scrap, on paper, has all the makings of an exciting fight that could play out a lot on the feet. Medić has never been knocked out in his career, with eight of his 10 wins coming by way of knockout. On the flip side, Soriano has six of his 10 wins by knockout and two by submission. When he prepares for fights, he doesn’t look too much into his opponent and what they do well or what they do poorly; he is focused on what he brings to the table.