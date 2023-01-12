Punahele Soriano Finally Took The First Step

“We’ve been preaching it all this week, but we’ve been manifesting this since we were in high school,” said Soriano, who takes on Roman Kopylov before Ige squares off with fellow veteran Damon Jackson in the co-main event. “Just kids on the bus, always talking about being in the UFC, what it’d mean to be a fighter.

“It feels so natural, feels so right; I’m enjoying every second of this.”

This isn’t just two guys that knew each other a little back in the day, drifted apart, and have now crossed paths again — their shared vision having brought them back together on the same card in a fun bit of happenstance.

This is something Soriano and Ige have actively been pursuing since those early days on the school bus in Hawaii, with Ige often serving as the trailblazer and Soriano following in his footsteps.

“I always say that I introduced Dan to wrestling, and from the point on, I followed his lead on everything else,” laughed the affable Soriano, who snapped a two-fight skid with a second-round knockout win over Dalcha Lungiambula on Long Island in July. “After that, Dan graduated and went to college; I went to college with him. Dan started training; I started training shortly after. Dan moved to Vegas; I moved to Vegas. Dan gets to the UFC; I get to the UFC.

“I’m just right there alongside him… or I guess one step behind him.”