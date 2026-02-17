Punahele Soriano | Fear Factor

It was also his first camp as a parent, and while he’s a doting father and lights up whenever you talks about his daughter, adjusting to having an infant that sleeps in bursts and has no regard for whatever else might be going on in your life also contributed to his not doing having the time or energy to do all the little things that had punctuated his previous camps at 170 pounds.

Though it wasn’t the performance he was hoping for or to the standard he holds himself to, it was a third consecutive win since changing divisions for the Dana White’s Contender Series grad and has become one that has already aged nicely, as Veretennikov posted a blistering win just a couple of weeks ago in his debut appearance of the year.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

As he talked about the different challenges his last camp presented, the Xtreme Couture representative expressed that he didn’t want to make excuses, but the reality is that fighting doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and what he framed as excuses were just the circumstances of life getting in the way of his latest work assignment.

“For sure. I love that,” he said of the re-direct, before taking a bigger picture view of his drop to welterweight, who has thus far yielded three straight wins. “I feel revitalized in my career, I feel like I’m getting better every day, and I feel fresher. I’m not achy —I don’t have my aches and pains from middleweight — and I have a new excitement about life.