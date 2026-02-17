Punahele Soriano | Fear Factor

At the conclusion of his fight with Nikolay Veretennikov in October at UFC 320, Punahele Soriano stood in the center of the Octagon awaiting the decision with a nonplussed look on his face.
The outcome wasn’t in question — he’d dominated the fight and would earn a clean sweep of the scorecards —but he wasn’t overly impressed with his performance.
“I think I just knew I could have done better,” said the affable Hawaiian, who faces off with Ramiz Brahimaj in a critical welterweight showdown this weekend at Toyota Center in Houston. “I think I kind of held back a little.”
The former middleweight explained that he wasn’t as confident in his conditioning heading into the fight after his training camp was interrupted by a case of cellulitis that prompted multiple visits to the hospital and kept him sidelined for much longer than he would have liked
It was also his first camp as a parent, and while he’s a doting father and lights up whenever you talks about his daughter, adjusting to having an infant that sleeps in bursts and has no regard for whatever else might be going on in your life also contributed to his not doing having the time or energy to do all the little things that had punctuated his previous camps at 170 pounds.
Though it wasn’t the performance he was hoping for or to the standard he holds himself to, it was a third consecutive win since changing divisions for the Dana White’s Contender Series grad and has become one that has already aged nicely, as Veretennikov posted a blistering win just a couple of weeks ago in his debut appearance of the year.
As he talked about the different challenges his last camp presented, the Xtreme Couture representative expressed that he didn’t want to make excuses, but the reality is that fighting doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and what he framed as excuses were just the circumstances of life getting in the way of his latest work assignment.
“For sure. I love that,” he said of the re-direct, before taking a bigger picture view of his drop to welterweight, who has thus far yielded three straight wins. “I feel revitalized in my career, I feel like I’m getting better every day, and I feel fresher. I’m not achy —I don’t have my aches and pains from middleweight — and I have a new excitement about life.
“Everything feels good right now. I’ve got a good thing going, and I’m happy I made the move; I’m glad it all worked out this way.”
The win over Veretennikov wasn’t the only 2025 victory that has matured like a fine wine for Soriano either, as his January first-round knockout win over Uros Medic looks exceptional now that “The Doctor” has earned consecutive first-round finishes of his own. The two share the card this weekend, with Soriano stationed on the prelims and Medic battling Geoff Neal in the night’s co-main event.
So does Soriano harbor any frustration that the man he flattened in January has since hustled past him and landed higher up the call sheet this weekend?
“I’m happy for him,” he said with a gigantic smile, offering the only answer you knew was coming if you know Soriano at all. “I’ve pondered this question from the other side, imagining going through the media circuit on the other end, and I imagine him beating Geoff, and I’m happy for him. I didn’t beat Geoff Neal!
“I’m so happy for him,” Soriano reiterated, chuckling. “The funny thing is that every time he’s fought since we fought, I’m like, ‘Please don’t call me out! Please don’t call me out; you’re so scary!’”
Medic hasn’t called him out yet, and this weekend, he has a different dangerous opponent to contend with in Houston.
Brahimaj enters their pairing on a three-fight winning streak, having followed up his UFC 309 knockout of Mickey Gall with consecutive submission wins over Billy Ray Goff and Austin Vanderford to put himself on the radar as an ascending name in the welterweight ranks.
“I honestly think we’ve kind of had a pretty similar career so far: early ups and downs leading to three-fight winning streaks; obviously his are three finishes,” Soriano said of his opponent. “I’m excited. This dude is dangerous, and he feeds off momentum, and I think this is gonna be the best Ramiz we’ve seen yet, so I’m excited to get in there and scrap with him.
“We were both on the same card last time, and we were backstage at the Ceremonial Weigh-ins, and I tapped his shoulder and was like, ‘Dude, I really like the way you fight! I think you’re a beast, yadda, yadda, yadda, having no clue we’d be fighting. I’m excited to get after it with him.
“I feel like when I fight the scary guys like this, it brings the best outta me,” he added. “I’ve been afraid of him all camp, and it’s just driven me to a new level.”
Soriano isn’t the only fighter who has those same reactions to the names that come across the table and will eventually stand on the other side of the Octagon, though most aren’t as willing to admit it as he is. Finding some way to make everyone seem genuinely scary feels like the ultimate cheat code, but for now, the 33-year-old is still trying to work on figuring that out and is thankful he doesn’t have to worry about it this time around.
“I’m still trying to figure that out,” he said when asked how to channel the anxiousness that comes with facing a fighter like Brahimaj, who carries a 100-percent finishing rate into Saturday’s contest. “Even when it came to my wrestling career in college, I either wrestled down or up to the level (of my competition). I don’t know why, but it would happen.
“I’m working on it, but for now, I’m lucky it’s a scary guy, so you’re probably gonna see the best me.”
Should that be how things play out on Saturday, halting Brahimaj’s winning streak and the relatively early start to his 2026 campaign would put Soriano in a good position to continue fighting forward in the division.
But it’s not a spot in the rankings or a specific name that serves as his chief motivation; it’s his family, and a desire to further secure their future that drives the joyous Las Vegas resident.
“I think it puts me in a pretty good place,” he said of a win this weekend. “I could see myself potentially being ranked, but it really doesn’t matter to me what position I’m in because I’m still fighting another human being next. As long as I’m getting paid, I’ll fight whoever, for whatever ranking.
“A big goal for our family has always been to buy a house, so I’m just trying to get in there, make my money,” Soriano added. “I feel like I’m getting better with every fight, so it’s a win-win situation: get better and make money, get better and make money.”
