Punahele Soriano | Best Effort All That Matters

“Honestly, it was more so from training in the gym,” began the affable Hawaiian when asked about his move to the 170-pound ranks ahead of his UFC 320 showdown with Nikolay Veretennikov on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. “I’ve been so competitive my whole life that the wins and losses, I dunno —yeah, they suck, and they chip away at you a little, but you can’t let those define you; that’s just one moment of a day.

"But when you’re in the training room and every day you’re getting beat down, beat down, it’s just hard. It’s hard going into a fight knowing you got beat up the whole camp. I feel like maybe I was losing a bit of hope at ’85 because guys are so big and the guys, I was training with at the gym are like 215 (pounds), 220 (pounds) and I’m just hanging around at like 190 (pounds), so I’m just coming into the fights with zero confidence, getting crushed all day long.”

To be fair, the collection of middleweights and bigger bodies that Soriano was contending with at XC is comprised of a bunch of standout talents, including former champ Sean Strickland, Top 15 mainstay Roman Dolidze, fellow UFC 320 competitor Edmen Shahbazyan, and Brad Tavares, the OG Hawaiian at the Las Vegas outpost. But mindset and confidence are massive factors in every fight, and after starting his UFC tenure with consecutive first-round finishes, Soriano scuffled, dropping four of his next five, getting stopped in his two 2023 appearances that proved to be his last as a member of the 185-pound ranks.