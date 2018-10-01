Pudilova The First To Fight In UFC On Home Soil

“I was very happy,” she said of the promotion’s debut in Prague. “It’s great for all UFC fans in our country and, of course, also for me, personally. UFC is the best organization in the world, so it’s the best possible advertisement for MMA in our country. The popularity of this sport is growing here, but UFC Fight Night will be the best event yet. I’m happy that my fans will have a chance to see me fighting on home soil after all these years. And I’m looking forward to their support.”

A few years back, Pudilova may have been an unlikely candidate to be the only Czech fighter on a UFC card, if only because there were few fighters ahead of her at home to look to as examples. But from the age of 16, she was determined to be a fighter, a decision that caused some worry among her family and friends.

