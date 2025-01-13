Public Events Schedule | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

When: Saturday, January 18, 12pm PT - 4pm PT

Where: Intuit Dome Plaza

What: Fans are invited to attend the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, January 18, 12pm - 4pm PT at the Intuit Dome Plaza. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 12pm - 1:30pm and 2pm - 3:30pm.