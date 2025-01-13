Public Events Schedule | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

UFC kicks off its 2025 Pay-Per-View schedule with its first event at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1 ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan rematch for gold. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to defend his title against No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs TSARUKYAN 2 takes place Saturday, January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarkukyan 2
UFC 311 Press Conference
Who: Islam Makhachev | Arman Tsarukyan | Merab Dvalishvili | Umar Nurmagomedov | Jiří Procházka | Jamahal Hill | Beneil Dariush | Renato Moicano | Kevin Holland | Reinier de Ridder
When: Thursday, January 16 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT
Where: Intuit Dome (3930 W Century Boulevard, Inglewood, California 90303)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.
UFC 311 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 311 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, January 17 at 12pm ET / 9am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, January 17 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Where: Intuit Dome (3930 W Century Boulevard, Inglewood, California 90303)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Islam Makhachev | Arman Tsarukyan | Merab Dvalishvili | Umar Nurmagomedov | Jiří Procházka | Jamahal Hill | Beneil Dariush | Renato Moicano | Kevin Holland | Reinier de Ridder
Prelims: Bogdan Guskov | Billy Elekana | Payton Talbott | Raoni Barcelos | Jailton Almeida | Serghei Spivac | Zachary Reese | Azamat Bekoev
Early Prelims: Grant Dawson | Diego Ferreira | Karol Rosa | Ailin Perez | Rinya Nakamura | Muin Gafurov | Ricky Turcios | Benardo Sopaj | Tagir Ulanbekov | Clayton Carpenter
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT.
UFC 311 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, January 18, 12pm PT - 4pm PT
Where: Intuit Dome Plaza
What: Fans are invited to attend the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, January 18, 12pm - 4pm PT at the Intuit Dome Plaza. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.
Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 12pm - 1:30pm and 2pm - 3:30pm.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.