Public Events Schedule | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On Saturday, December 7
UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.
UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 310 Press Conference
Who: Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Asakura | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Ian Machado Garry | Ciryl Gane | Alexander Volkov
When: Thursday, December 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (3799 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 310 Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 310 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, December 6 at 12pm ET / 9am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 310 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, December 6 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (3799 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card: Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Asakura | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Ian Machado Garry | Ciryl Gane | Alexander Volkov | Bryce Mitchell | Kron Gracie | Nate Landwehr | Dooho Choi
Prelims: Dominick Reyes | Anthony Smith | Vicente Luque | Themba Gorimbo | Movsar Evloev | Aljamain Sterling | Randy Brown | Bryan Battle
Early Prelims: Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders | Cody Durden | Joshua Van | Michael Chiesa | Max Griffin | Clay Guida | Chase Hooper | Kennedy Nzechukwu | Lukasz Brzeski
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
