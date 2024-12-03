 Skip to main content
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja interacts with fans during a Q&A session after the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Kingdom Arena on June 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On Saturday, December 7
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 3, 2024

UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.

UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 310 Press Conference

Ian Garry is seen on stage during the UFC 292 press conference at TD Garden on August 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC)
Who: Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Asakura | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Ian Machado Garry | Ciryl Gane | Alexander Volkov

When: Thursday, December 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (3799 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.

UFC 310 Weigh-In Show

Shavkat Rakhmonov poses on the scale during the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Who: All UFC 310 Athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, December 6 at 12pm ET / 9am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 310 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Ciryl Gane poses on the scale during the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, December 6 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (3799 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Main Card: Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Asakura | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Ian Machado Garry | Ciryl Gane | Alexander Volkov | Bryce Mitchell | Kron Gracie | Nate Landwehr | Dooho Choi

Prelims: Dominick Reyes | Anthony Smith | Vicente Luque | Themba Gorimbo | Movsar Evloev | Aljamain Sterling | Randy Brown | Bryan Battle

Early Prelims: Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders | Cody Durden | Joshua Van | Michael Chiesa | Max Griffin | Clay Guida | Chase Hooper | Kennedy Nzechukwu | Lukasz Brzeski

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

