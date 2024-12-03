Public Events Schedule | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

UFC 310 Press Conference