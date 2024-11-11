Public Events Schedule | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Athletes
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 309 PRESS CONFERENCE
Who: Jon Jones | Stipe Miocic | Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler | Bo Nickal | Paul Craig
When: Thursday, November 14 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT
Where: The Theater at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and ticketed to the public. Get your tickets here. Doors open at 4pm ET.
UFC 309 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 309 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, November 15 at 9am ET / 6am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 309 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, November 15 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT
Where: The Theater at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Jon Jones | Stipe Miocic | Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler | Bo Nickal | Paul Craig | Viviane Araújo | Karine Silva | Mauricio Ruffy | James Llontop
Prelims: Jonathan Martinez | Marcus McGhee | Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders | Jim Miller | Damon Jackon | David Onama | Lucas Almeida
Early Prelims: Marcin Tybura | Jhonata Davis | Mickey Gall | Ramiz Brahimaj | Bassil Hafez | Oban Elliott | Veronica Hardy | Eduarda Moura
This event is free and ticketed to the public. Get your tickets here. Doors open at 4pm ET.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
