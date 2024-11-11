 Skip to main content
Jon Jones is seen on stage during the UFC 285 Press Conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on March 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic At Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On Saturday, November 16
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 12, 2024

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

UFC 309 PRESS CONFERENCE

Who: Jon Jones | Stipe Miocic | Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler | Bo Nickal | Paul Craig

When: Thursday, November 14 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Where: The Theater at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

This event is free and ticketed to the public. Get your tickets here. Doors open at 4pm ET.

UFC 309 Official Weigh-In Show

Charles Oliveira poses on the scale during the UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-in at Rogers Arena on June 09, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Who: All UFC 309 Athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, November 15 at 9am ET / 6am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 309 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

When: Friday, November 15 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Where: The Theater at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

Main Card: Jon Jones | Stipe Miocic | Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler | Bo Nickal | Paul Craig | Viviane Araújo | Karine Silva | Mauricio Ruffy | James Llontop

Prelims: Jonathan Martinez | Marcus McGhee | Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders | Jim Miller | Damon Jackon | David Onama | Lucas Almeida

Early Prelims: Marcin Tybura | Jhonata Davis | Mickey Gall | Ramiz Brahimaj | Bassil Hafez | Oban Elliott | Veronica Hardy | Eduarda Moura

This event is free and ticketed to the public. Get your tickets here. Doors open at 4pm ET.

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

