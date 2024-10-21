Public Events Schedule | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

UFC 308 Fan Experience

When:

October 21 - October 27 at Yas Mall: 10am – 10pm GST on weekdays, 10am – 12am GST on the weekend

10am – 10pm GST on weekdays, 10am – 12am GST on the weekend October 23 – October 27 at Yas Bay Plaza: 4pm – 12am GST

What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience from Monday, October 21 at Yas Mall, and from Wednesday, October 23 at Yas Bay Plaza. The events are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to stop by to check out all the fun and immersive experiences, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store and more!

Free and open to the public.

UFC 308 Open Workouts