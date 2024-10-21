Public Events Schedule | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Athletes
UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against BMF CHAMPION and No. 2 ranked featherweight Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights as No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card follows live on ESPN+ PPV at a special time of 2pm ET/11am PT.
UFC 308 Fan Experience
When:
- October 21 - October 27 at Yas Mall: 10am – 10pm GST on weekdays, 10am – 12am GST on the weekend
- October 23 – October 27 at Yas Bay Plaza: 4pm – 12am GST
What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience from Monday, October 21 at Yas Mall, and from Wednesday, October 23 at Yas Bay Plaza. The events are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to stop by to check out all the fun and immersive experiences, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store and more!
Free and open to the public.
UFC 308 Open Workouts
When: Wednesday, October 26 from 6pm GST
Where: Yas Mall (follow directions for Yas Mall’s Town Centre)
Participants:
Robert Whittaker - 6:00pm
Max Holloway - 6:15pm
Shara Magomedov - 6:30pm
Khamzat Chimaev - 6:45pm
Ilia Topuria - 7:00pm
What: Each athlete will work out for 10 minutes, followed by a five-minute Q&A.
Free and open to the public.
UFC 308 Press Conference
Who: Ilia Topuria | Max Holloway | Robert Whittaker | Khamzat Chimaev | Lerone Murphy | Dan Ige | Magomed Ankalaev | Aleksandar Rakic | Shara Magomedov | Armen Petrosyan
When: Thursday, October 24 at 4:30pm GST / 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT
Where: Etihad Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm GST.
UFC 308 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 308 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, October 25 at 9am GST / 1am ET / 10pm PT (Thursday, October 24)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on Youtube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 308 Fan Q&A
When: Friday, October 25 at 5:00pm GST
Where: Etihad Arena
Who: Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:00pm GST.
UFC 308 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, October 25 at 6:00pm GST / 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT
Where: Etihad Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card: Ilia Topuria | Max Holloway | Robert Whittaker | Khamzat Chimaev | Lerone Murphy | Dan Ige | Magomed Ankalaev | Aleksandar Rakic | Shara Magomedov | Armen Petrosyan
Prelims: Geoff Neal | Rafael dos Anjos | Mateusz Rebecki | Myktybek Orolbai | Said Nurmagomedov | Daniel Santos | Abus Magomedov | Brunno Ferreira | Kennedy Nzechukwu | Chris Barnett | Farid Basharat | Victor Hugo | Ismail Naurdiev | Bruno Silva | Rinat Fakhretdinov | Carlos Leal | Ibo Aslan | Rafael Cerqueira
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:00pm GST.
