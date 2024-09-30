 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil is seen on stage during the UFC 303 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. At Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah On Saturday, October 5
Sep. 30, 2024

UFC returns to Utah with a stacked Pay-Per-View event, headlined by a pair of thrilling championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes for his third successful title defense of 2024 when he collides with No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in a battle of KO artists. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Julianna Peña in a grudge match dating back to The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 more than a decade ago.

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. takes place Saturday, October 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 307 Press Conference

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. At Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah On Saturday, October 5

Who: Alex Pereira | Khalil Rountree Jr. | Raquel Pennington | Julianna Peña | José Aldo | Mario Bautista | Ketlen Vieira | Kayla Harrison | Roman Dolidze | Kevin Holland

When: Thursday, October 3 at 4pm PT / 5pm MT / 7pm ET

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center - Hall 5

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm MT.

UFC 307 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 307 Athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, October 4 at 8am PT / 9am MT / 12pm ET

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and and UFC FIGHT PASS

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on Youtube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 307 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Raquel Pennington poses on the scale during the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-in at Scotiabank Arena on January 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Raquel Pennington poses on the scale during the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-in at Scotiabank Arena on January 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

When: Friday, October 4 at 3pm PT / 4pm MT / 6pm ET

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center - Hall 5

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Main Card

Who: Alex Pereira | Khalil Rountree Jr. | Raquel Pennington | Julianna Peña | José Aldo | Mario Bautista | Ketlen Vieira | Kayla Harrison | Roman Dolidze | Kevin Holland

Prelims

Who: Stephen Thompson | Joaquin Buckley | Marina Rodriguez | Iasmin Lucindo | Cesar Almeida | Ihor Potieria

Early Prelims

Who: Ryan Spann | Ovince Saint Preux | Carla Esparza | Tecia Pennington | Court McGee | Tim Means

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm MT.

UFC 307 Fan Experience

A general view of fans during the UFC 291 Fan Experience at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
A general view of fans during the UFC 291 Fan Experience at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

When: Saturday, October 5 from 1-5pm MT

Where: Delta Center

What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, October 5 from 1-5pm MT at Delta Center Plaza. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge, and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store trailer and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 1-2:30 pm and 3-4:30pm.

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr Now

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Fan Event
UFC 307
Salt Lake City
Press Conference
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
John Gooden anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Special Feature

John Gooden | 10 Moments From 10 Years

Veteran Broadcaster Reflects On His First Decade In UFC With Some Of His Favorite Memories

More
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More