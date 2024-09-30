Public Events Schedule | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Announcements
Fight Coverage
Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. At Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah On Saturday, October 5
UFC returns to Utah with a stacked Pay-Per-View event, headlined by a pair of thrilling championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes for his third successful title defense of 2024 when he collides with No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in a battle of KO artists. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Julianna Peña in a grudge match dating back to The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 more than a decade ago.
UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. takes place Saturday, October 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 307 Press Conference
Who: Alex Pereira | Khalil Rountree Jr. | Raquel Pennington | Julianna Peña | José Aldo | Mario Bautista | Ketlen Vieira | Kayla Harrison | Roman Dolidze | Kevin Holland
When: Thursday, October 3 at 4pm PT / 5pm MT / 7pm ET
Where: Salt Palace Convention Center - Hall 5
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm MT.
UFC 307 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 307 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, October 4 at 8am PT / 9am MT / 12pm ET
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on Youtube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 307 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, October 4 at 3pm PT / 4pm MT / 6pm ET
Where: Salt Palace Convention Center - Hall 5
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Alex Pereira | Khalil Rountree Jr. | Raquel Pennington | Julianna Peña | José Aldo | Mario Bautista | Ketlen Vieira | Kayla Harrison | Roman Dolidze | Kevin Holland
Prelims
Who: Stephen Thompson | Joaquin Buckley | Marina Rodriguez | Iasmin Lucindo | Cesar Almeida | Ihor Potieria
Early Prelims
Who: Ryan Spann | Ovince Saint Preux | Carla Esparza | Tecia Pennington | Court McGee | Tim Means
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm MT.
UFC 307 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, October 5 from 1-5pm MT
Where: Delta Center
What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, October 5 from 1-5pm MT at Delta Center Plaza. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.
Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge, and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store trailer and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 1-2:30 pm and 3-4:30pm.
