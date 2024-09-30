Public Events Schedule | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

When: Saturday, October 5 from 1-5pm MT

Where: Delta Center

What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, October 5 from 1-5pm MT at Delta Center Plaza. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge, and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store trailer and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 1-2:30 pm and 3-4:30pm.