Public Events Schedule | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Noche UFC
Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili At Sphere In Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14
UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley collides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 306 Press Conference
Who: Sean O’Malley | Merab Dvalishvili | Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Daniel Zellhuber | Esteban Ribovics | Ronaldo Rodriguez | Ode Osbourne | Irene Aldana | Norma Dumont | Manuel Torres | Ignacio Bahamondes | Yazmin Jauregui | Ketlen Souza | Edgar Chairez | Joshua Van | Raul Rosas Jr. | Aoriqileng
When: Thursday, September 12 at 10pm ET/7pm PT
Where: Sphere - Parking Lot A (255 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm PT.
UFC 306 Fan Experience
When: Friday, September 13 from 4-7pm PT, and Saturday, September 14 from 12-4pm PT
Where: Sphere - Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)
What: Fans are invited to the UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Fan Experience on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St). This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.
There will be multiple interactive photo ops, including the famous UFC letters, UFC Champion Tunnel, and face-off with your favorite fighter at the UFC Fighter Face-off. Plus pick up exclusive Riyadh Season Noche UFC merchandise at the UFC Store booth. In celebration of the Mexican Independence Day weekend, we’ll also have a Mariachi band and Folklorico dancers!
Featured Athlete Meet and Greets:
Friday, 4:30-6pm PT: Yair Rodriguez | Michael Chandler | Brandon Moreno| Belal Muhammad
Saturday, 12-1:30pm PT: Yair Rodriguez | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Justin Gaethje | Umar Nurmagomedov
Saturday, 2-3:30pm PT: Brandon Moreno | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Raquel Pennington
Free and open to the public. Doors open Friday at 4pm PT and Saturday at 12pm PT.
UFC 306 Athlete Q&A
Who: Brandon Moreno | Yair Rodriguez | Tracy Cortez
When: Friday, September 13 at 6pm PT
Where: Sphere – Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.
UFC 306 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, September 13 at 10pm ET/7pm PT
Where: Sphere – Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube
Main Card
Who: Sean O’Malley | Merab Dvalishvili | Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Daniel Zellhuber | Esteban Ribovics | Ronaldo Rodriguez | Ode Osbourne
Prelims
Who: Irene Aldana | Norma Dumont | Manuel Torres | Ignacio Bahamondes | Yazmin Jauregui | Ketlen Souza | Edgar Chairez | Joshua Van
Early Prelims
Who: Raul Rosas Jr. | Aoriqileng
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.
