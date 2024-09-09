 Skip to main content
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Noche UFC

Public Events Schedule | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili At Sphere In Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14
Sep. 9, 2024

UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley collides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 306 Press Conference

Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 299 press conference at Kaseya Center on March 07, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Who: Sean O’Malley | Merab Dvalishvili | Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Daniel Zellhuber | Esteban Ribovics | Ronaldo Rodriguez | Ode Osbourne | Irene Aldana | Norma Dumont | Manuel Torres | Ignacio Bahamondes | Yazmin Jauregui | Ketlen Souza | Edgar Chairez | Joshua Van | Raul Rosas Jr. | Aoriqileng

When: Thursday, September 12 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Where: Sphere - Parking Lot A (255 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm PT.

UFC 306 Fan Experience

Fans are invited to the UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Fan Experience on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Parking Lot A

When: Friday, September 13 from 4-7pm PT, and Saturday, September 14 from 12-4pm PT

Where: Sphere - Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)

What: Fans are invited to the UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Fan Experience on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St). This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Click Here To Get Your Tickets To UFC 306 At Sphere!

There will be multiple interactive photo ops, including the famous UFC letters, UFC Champion Tunnel, and face-off with your favorite fighter at the UFC Fighter Face-off. Plus pick up exclusive Riyadh Season Noche UFC merchandise at the UFC Store booth. In celebration of the Mexican Independence Day weekend, we’ll also have a Mariachi band and Folklorico dancers! 

Featured Athlete Meet and Greets:

Friday, 4:30-6pm PT: Yair Rodriguez | Michael Chandler | Brandon Moreno| Belal Muhammad

Saturday, 12-1:30pm PT: Yair Rodriguez | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Justin Gaethje | Umar Nurmagomedov

Saturday, 2-3:30pm PT: Brandon Moreno | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Raquel Pennington

Free and open to the public. Doors open Friday at 4pm PT and Saturday at 12pm PT.

Check Out The Limited Edition Noche UFC 306 Gear Today!

UFC 306 Athlete Q&A

Who: Brandon Moreno | Yair Rodriguez | Tracy Cortez

When: Friday, September 13 at 6pm PT

Where: Sphere – Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.

UFC 306 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on September 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

When: Friday, September 13 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Where: Sphere – Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube

Main Card

Who: Sean O’Malley | Merab Dvalishvili | Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Daniel Zellhuber | Esteban Ribovics | Ronaldo Rodriguez | Ode Osbourne

Prelims

Who: Irene Aldana | Norma Dumont | Manuel Torres | Ignacio Bahamondes | Yazmin Jauregui | Ketlen Souza | Edgar Chairez | Joshua Van

Early Prelims

Who: Raul Rosas Jr. | Aoriqileng

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.

Order Riyadh Season Noche UFC - UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

