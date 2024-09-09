Public Events Schedule | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

When: Friday, September 13 from 4-7pm PT, and Saturday, September 14 from 12-4pm PT

Where: Sphere - Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St)

What: Fans are invited to the UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Fan Experience on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Parking Lot A (entrance on Sands Ave & Manhattan St). This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Click Here To Get Your Tickets To UFC 306 At Sphere!

There will be multiple interactive photo ops, including the famous UFC letters, UFC Champion Tunnel, and face-off with your favorite fighter at the UFC Fighter Face-off. Plus pick up exclusive Riyadh Season Noche UFC merchandise at the UFC Store booth. In celebration of the Mexican Independence Day weekend, we’ll also have a Mariachi band and Folklorico dancers!

Featured Athlete Meet and Greets:

Friday, 4:30-6pm PT: Yair Rodriguez | Michael Chandler | Brandon Moreno| Belal Muhammad

Saturday, 12-1:30pm PT: Yair Rodriguez | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Justin Gaethje | Umar Nurmagomedov

Saturday, 2-3:30pm PT: Brandon Moreno | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Raquel Pennington

Free and open to the public. Doors open Friday at 4pm PT and Saturday at 12pm PT.