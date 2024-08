Public Events Schedule | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya takes place Saturday, August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.